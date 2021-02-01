Valley restaurants discuss outdoor dining

News

Eateries get back into business just in time for the weekend - News 11's Gianella Ghiglino reports

EL CENTRO, Calif.(KYMA, KECY) - This past weekend outdoor dining returned to Imperial County.

Many local restaurants praised this decision.“Back when we had outdoor dining people left a lot of tips," said Savinna Diaz, Server at K Sushi.

This decision came after almost and a half of outdoor dining not being allowed.



Some restaurants like K Sushi originally planned to open back up but they chose not too due to the ongoing pandemic.



Coming up on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m. (MST), News 11 Gianella Ghiglino speaks to local restaurants about how the first weekend back has been like for those that opened and why some restaurants chose to not do outdoor dining.