News
By
today at 2:43 pm
Published 2:29 pm

Valley restaurants discuss outdoor dining

outdoor dining

Eateries get back into business just in time for the weekend - News 11's Gianella Ghiglino reports

EL CENTRO, Calif.(KYMA, KECY) - This past weekend outdoor dining returned to Imperial County.

Many local restaurants praised this decision.“Back when we had outdoor dining people left a lot of tips," said Savinna Diaz, Server at K Sushi.

This decision came after almost and a half of outdoor dining not being allowed.

Some restaurants like K Sushi originally planned to open back up but they chose not too due to the ongoing pandemic.

Coming up on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m. (MST), News 11 Gianella Ghiglino speaks to local restaurants about how the first weekend back has been like for those that opened and why some restaurants chose to not do outdoor dining.

Imperial County / Imperial County Coronavirus

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

