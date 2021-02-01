Pandas at National Zoo play in snow

News

(KYMA, KECY) - While several professional sports teams played indoors on Sunday, it was the non-professional athletes playing that caught our eye.

Snow blanketed much of the east coast, including Washington D.C.

So… Giant snowball fight anyone?

It's called "The great snow-awakening"… And it brought out dozens of the fiercest snowball throwers to the national mall.

Check out the velocity and accuracy!

And while the winter x games may be taking place in aspen, colorado. DC has its own version at the national zoo!

The zoo's native pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tiantook to the hillside of their exhibit for a sliding competition.

This was followed by the roly-poly competition.

It's tough to tell, but I think they will both be taking home a gold medal… For having the most fun in the wintry weather!