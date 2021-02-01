Black History Month: Meet the man who made it possible

News

(KYMA, KECY) - Black History Month, an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing their central role in U.S. history.

Carter G. Woodson, a pioneer in African-American history, is the man behind the holiday. The son of former slaves, Woodson spent his childhood working in coal mines. At the age of 19, Woodson taught himself English and arithmetic, where he completed a four-year curriculum in two years. He then earned a master's degree in history and later earned a doctorate from Harvard.

CNN reported Woodson was disturbed that history books ignored America's black population. Therefore, he took on the challenge of writing black American's into the nation's history.

Woodson established the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History and founded the group's widely respected publication, the Journal of Negro History.

In 1926, he developed Negro History Week, believing "the achievements of the Negro properly set forth will crown him as a factor in early human progress and a maker of modern civilization."

In 1976, Negro History Week expanded into Black History Month.

Woodson chose the second week of February because it marks the birthdays of two men who greatly influenced the black American population.

Frederick Douglas, who escaped slavery and became an abolitionist and civil rights leader. CNN said although his birthdate is not known, he celebrated it on February 14.

President Abraham Lincoln, who signed the the Emancipation Proclamation, which abolished slavery in America's confederate states; he was born on February 12.

Woodson has been called the Father of Black History for his work.