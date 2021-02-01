A superhero calls on the community for help

News

90's cartoon superhero Captain Planet continues to fight for the planet. But, he needs your help.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In the 1990's children from around the world watched the animated series featuring a hero unlike any other. Captain Planet fought against evil-doers aimed at destroying the planet.

Decades later, Captain Planet is continuing the battle, along with the Captain Planet Learning Foundation they're recruiting others to help with the fight. The latest recruits are The Dole Food Company and Bashas' Family Food Stores.

From now and on until February 12, 2021, you can nominate a K-5 school within a 10-mile radius of Bashas or Food City Store. The winners will receive a learning garden.

Learning gardens offer students the opportunity to learn about the environment, plants, and nutrition. If you're interested in entering a school, you'll need to know details about the school including if it has space for a garden and who will be in charge of it.

"When you inspire education and inquisitiveness in children, that has an impact, not just on their lives, but on the lives of those around them and their families and on their friends. So, this program really hones in on that, and that child is going to take that inquisitiveness and that base of education as they move throughout their lives." said by Ashley Shick, public relations with Bashas' Family Food Stores.