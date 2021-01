News

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart to host "Puppy Bowl."

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart will co-host the "puppy bowl," on Super Bowl Sunday. Their own dogs will also attend.

Puppy bowl is meant to mimic a football game with puppies playing inside a small stadium.

The Puppy bowl will air on Animal Planer on Feb. 7th 2pm Et. It will also stream live on discovery plus.