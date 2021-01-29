YPD identify pedestrian killed in crash

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department identified the 77-year-old man who was killed on Wednesday.

YPD says Gerald Tams was walking his dog when he was struck by a Chevy Cobalt driven by a 30-year-old man.

Police received reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday at the 500 block of W. 8th Street. They say Tams was crossing 8th Street heading north when the vehicle was heading westbound on 8th Street.

Paramedics transported Tams to the hospital and later flown to a Phoenix hospital but died a few hours later.

Police said alcohol did not appear to be a factor but continue to investigate.