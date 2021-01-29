Local Girl Scout troop pushes through pandemic challenges

News

The Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona are facing challenges caused by the Coronavirus pandemic

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Girl Scouts of America are just over two million strong across the country. Here locally the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona top out at just over 8,000.

But, each member young and old is facing a new challenge. The knock-on-door tactics of the past can't be done during the pandemic.

So, organizers and their army of child sales professionals have had to come up with a new playbook. Some have opted to continue selling in public, adding strict health guidelines.

Others however have taken their sales to the internet. A new platform called "Digital Cookie" offers an app that allows patrons to order cookies online and have them delivered by services like GrubHub.

"It's just like doing it remotely and stuff, it's very hard to do it remotely. We've had to do our own digital cookie it's like a little platform that we do. It's a profile that we have that people can order on there." said by Aliya Duran a Girl Scout with Troop 6135.