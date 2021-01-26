Local Links: Yuma printing company inks new business strategy

News

The pandemic forced Fineline Printing 928 to redraft its plan - News 11's Crystal Jimenez

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fineline Printing 928 worried at the start of the pandemic it was going to lose customers. Since then the company said its customers were the ones who helped them stay afloat.

Fineline Printing 928 is located out in the Foothills and owned by Dundee Dempsey who started the business from her home in 2012.

While still operating out of Dempsey's home, she was able to still provide her services to her customers.

However, at the start of the pandemic with schools closing and sports being cancelled, a large portion of her services dwindled.

That didn't stop the company from adapting, where they began making customizable masks.

At one point, Fineline Printing applied for the Paycheck Protection Program Loan. Getting a loan like this helped her keep her only employee on board.

Tuesday on the Early Edition, News 11's Crystal Jimenez talks to Dundee about how her customers kept her small business afloat, and what she'll do to give back.