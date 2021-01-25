Budweiser passes on Super Bowl commercial, puts money towards vaccine awareness

News

For the first time in 37 years, you won't see a Budweiser commercial during the Super Bowl.

(CNN, KYMA) - Aside from being football's biggest game of the year, the Super Bowl is also known for its commercials, one specifically - the Budweiser Clydesdales.

But for the first time in nearly 40 years, they won't be featured on one of TV's most highest-rated and watched programs.

That's because Budweiser wants to shift its focus to supporting COVID-19 vaccine awareness with donations and future ad campaigns.

Keep in mind, a commercial spot for the Feb. 7th game is a reported $5.6 million. Budweiser said it wants to shift the money it would've spent on a commercial slot to educate people on getting the vaccine.

However, Anheuser-Busch's other brands, like Bud Light and Michelob Ultra will air four minutes of ads during the big game.