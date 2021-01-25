Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:55 pm

Budweiser passes on Super Bowl commercial, puts money towards vaccine awareness

MGN_1280x720_51111P00-DOGAF
For the first time in 37 years, you won't see a Budweiser commercial during the Super Bowl.

(CNN, KYMA) - Aside from being football's biggest game of the year, the Super Bowl is also known for its commercials, one specifically - the Budweiser Clydesdales.

But for the first time in nearly 40 years, they won't be featured on one of TV's most highest-rated and watched programs.

That's because Budweiser wants to shift its focus to supporting COVID-19 vaccine awareness with donations and future ad campaigns.

Keep in mind, a commercial spot for the Feb. 7th game is a reported $5.6 million. Budweiser said it wants to shift the money it would've spent on a commercial slot to educate people on getting the vaccine.

However, Anheuser-Busch's other brands, like Bud Light and Michelob Ultra will air four minutes of ads during the big game.

The Good Stuff

Brandon Mejia

Brandon Mejia joins the news team as the evening anchor for KSWT. You can catch him weeknight at 6 and 10 p.m.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content