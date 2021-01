News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) A Dallas man has been charged in connection with the Capitol Riot and is being accused of threatening Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Court documents show Garret Miller of Texas allegedly tweeting things like "assassinate AOC."

Miller was arrested last Wednesday, according to the Justice Department.

He is facing five Federal charges.

A court hearing is scheduled for Monday.