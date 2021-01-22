Mega Millions jackpot raised to $1 billion ahead of tonight’s drawing

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Mega Millions jackpot just raised to $1 billion ahead of tonight's drawing.

That would amount to an estimated cash value of $739.6 million.

If won, it would be the 2nd-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the 3rd-largest in U.S. lottery history, trailing only the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016 and the $1.537 Mega Millions jackpot in October 2018.

Each Mega Millions play costs $2. Tickets to win the jackpot can be purchased until Friday, Jan. 22, at 10:45 p.m.

The next drawing is Friday, Jan. 22, at 11 p.m.