News

Man faces attempted murder charge among three other charges for violent crimes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A third suspect accused of attempted murder has been charged in an incident from July 2020.

A judge charged Juan Carlos Hernandez on Friday morning with attempted second-degree murder for an incident that left two victims injured near the 2700 block of S. Avenue 17E.

In addition to attempted murder, Hernandez also faces armed robbery charges and two counts of aggravated assault. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office arrested Hernandez on Tuesday.

Hernandez was the last of three alleged assailants to be arrested in connection with this crime. Marvin Garnica and Claudia Douglas have also been charged in the incident.

Court documents show Douglas was arrested in Santa Cruz, Calif., on other charges but is being charged with this incident as well.