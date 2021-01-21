Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina candle explodes in a woman’s living room

News

(KYMA, KECY) - A U.K. woman says Gwyneth Paltrow's "This Smells Like My Vagina Candle" almost burned her house down.

The New York Post reported 50-year-old Jody Thompson won the candle in a quiz.

The woman tells The Sun, “The candle exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere." She said she threw the candle out the window, "I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole thing was ablaze, and it was too hot to touch. There was an inferno in the room."

Paltrow launched the $75 candle emitting her private scent in January 2020.

Goop, the company that sells the candle, says that it cannot verify its authenticity since it wasn't purchased through its outlet.