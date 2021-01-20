Yuma County sees nearly an inch of rain overnight

News

News 11's Adonis Albright speaks with locals about the sudden change in weather

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's not every day that there's rain in the desert southwest. From wet roads to flooded streets, some locals had trouble adjusting to the sudden change in weather on Wednesday.

Yuma County saw more than three quarters of an inch of rain overnight, lasting well into the morning hours. At one parking lot on Fourth Avenue and 24th St., the area was completely flooded, forcing many cars to turn around or seek higher ground.

The storm-like conditions also brought power outages, leaving more than 100 APS customers across the county without power for several hours. As of Wednesday evening, the power has since been restored to residents.

News 11 spoke with one neighbor who lives along Colombia Avenue. He said his power went out around 4 in the morning, and didn't come back on until 1:30 in the afternoon.

"It went out, there was a problem at the corner of Center and Colombia, a light-post broke. I wasn’t sure why, but it broke. But it looks like they did a good job because it’s all fixed now. It looked like it was a lot of work to do", said Jose Bouzanquet.

Bouzanquet said power outages typically happen every year when Yuma sees similar weather conditions with high wind speeds and heavy rainfall.

Although the worst of the rain is behind us, similar conditions could re-emerge heading into the weekend.