Free filing options for the upcoming tax season

New free tax filing options and how to get your stimulus credit - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tax season opens February 12 with changes resulting from the pandemic and economic impact payments.

Households with an annual income of $72,000 and below have resources available to them through the IRS website's free file program. It allows you to choose a tax filing system suitable for your tax preparation needs and provides guidance on properly filing online.

The standard 1040 form has been updated with a questionnaire about economic impact payments, more commonly known as COVID relief payments or stimulus payments.

If you are eligible, answering these questions may allow you to either receive the stimulus payment or receive a tax credit applied to your balance owed if you have not received one or more of the relief payments.

IRS Spokesperson David Tucker says it is highly recommended to file your taxes online to avoid unnecessary delays as the IRS is already experiencing processing delays due to the pandemic.

