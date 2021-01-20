Border Patrol agents arrest 2 for smuggling drugs, recover stolen vehicle

News

SALTON SEA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents seize a stolen vehicle and arrest a man with a warrant at the Highway 86 checkpoint.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the incident happened last Saturday night. A man driving a white GMC Yukon along with a woman approached the checkpoint.

Border Patrol agents send the driver to secondary inspection for a further investigation of his vehicle.

During their inspection, a canine alerted to the vehicle. Agents then searched the car and found methamphetamine inside the center console, as well as a jar with marijuana.

The driver told agents the drugs belonged to him.

As for the woman, she claimed ownership of the marijuana and admitted to having illegal drugs stashed inside her boot.

Agents also determined the vehicle was reported stolen from Calexico.

Records checks revealed the driver had an active warrant for “Possession of Stolen Property” and “Vandalism” out of Kern County in Bakersfield, Calif.

The total weight of the meth was 3.5 grams with a value of $1,775. As for the meth found on the woman, it weighed 10.7 grams, with a value of $535. The marijuana weighed 3.4 grams with a value of $85.

Agents arrested the 26-year-old driver and the 31-year-old woman.