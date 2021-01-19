Rain and thunderstorms in Yuma for the next few days

News

YUMA COUNTY (KYMA, KECY)- A shifting weather pattern will bring cooler temperatures and periodic chances of rain to the region this week.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the first low pressure system will bring good chances for showers and possibly a few isolated thunderstorms today and into Wednesday mainly across southeast California and southwest Arizona.

Best chances for showers will then shift later on Wednesday into early Thursday through the rest of Arizona.

After a brief break in the activity late Thursday into early Friday, a second weather system should then dive into the western United States late Friday and through the weekend resulting in additional chances for rain, high elevation snowfall, and much cooler temperatures.

Today, showers will be likely and possible thunderstorms before 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 4pm and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm.

Tonight will be breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Today, chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.