Hundreds of scholarships available for those seeking a college education

News

The Arizona Community Foundation invites students to use its scholarship portal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Community Foundation has been helping students across the country since 1993. In the decades since the ACF has disbursed approximately $8.2 million to non-profits and students.

The ACF 'Scholarship Portal' is unlike traditional programs in those, students would have to apply for inidvidual scholarships. But, the ACF system allows for students to apply for multiple scholarships at once.

Scholarships are open to high school, college, and graduate school students as well as adults looking to return to school. All you have to do is visit their website and apply.

Scholarships and grants are all made possible thanks to philanthropists who either donate or create memorial funds. If you're interested you can make a donation on their site or get details on how to set up a memorial fund.

"The funds actually come from people who have set up funds here at ACF to help students attend college. Some scholarships are set up in memory of someone who has passed away and others are set up to help a curtain trade." said Cami Frost Regional Philanthropic Coordinator.