Kamala Harris Resigns as California Senator Ahead of Inauguration

News

Kamala Harris will soon have a new title as Vice President of the United States. Monday Harris resigned as senator from California.

The move ends Harris' one-term, 4-year senate career.

Harris is making history as the nation's first female, first black and first south asian vice president.

With the double democratic senate victories in Georgia, Harris will have the power to push any legislation, judicial appointments, and cabinet nominations held-up on party lines.

California governor, Gavin Newsom formally appointed Alex Padilla to the senate today. He had been serving as the state's secretary of state.