Sunset Health continues to administer what’s left of its COVID vaccine supply

News

Sunset Health continuing down their list of Phase 1A and 1B patient's with the little supply they have left

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sunset Health is still providing the COVID vaccine to patients who had appointments scheduled after the last shipment two weeks ago.

As previously reported, there are no more COVID vaccines available for new appointments. The patients still receiving the shot already have it assigned to them.

Sunset Health CEO David Rogers says that it is crucial for anyone who already has an appointment for the vaccination to show up so that there is zero waste.

Each vial has 10 to 11 shots in it. That means 10 to 11 people can be vaccinated from a single vial. Anything that goes unused for a period of time is wasteful.

The number of vaccinations in the county is low due to the limited number of vaccines it received. Sunset Health has 20 patients a day scheduled for the vaccination.

Friday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif speaks with Sunset Health CEO about vaccine supply allocation within the 1A and 1B Phases.