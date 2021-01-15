El Centro shooting leaves one man in hospital

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Police say a 23-year-old man was flown to a hospital after he was shot early Friday morning.

The El Centro Police says it received reports of a shooting just after 5:35 a.m. at the 1400 block of North 17th Street in El Centro.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the suspect with a gunshot wound. Paramedics treated the victim at the scene, but he was later flown to a hospital trauma center.

Police do not have information on the suspect (s) or motive on the shooting.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the El Centro Police Department Investigation Bureau, Detective Adrian Chilpa, at (760) 335-4662 or (760) 337-4502.