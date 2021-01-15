Chicanos Por La Causa offers free COVID tests

News

San Luis, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) is offering free walk-up COVID-19 testing, to help do it's part in stopping the spread of the virus.

The non-profit organization is conducting the tests at the CPLC Early Childhood Development Center on 649 9th Avenue in San Luis.

The tests are by walk-up only and no appointment is necessary. It is also free of charge with a 48-hour turnaround for results.

CPLC began the free testing Thursday, and runs until Friday evening at 5.

These COVID-19 tests are conducted with a nasal swab.

Arizona remains a hotspot for COVID-19 cases, CPLC urges everyone to do their part in helping stop the spread of the virus.

As vaccines rollout across the country, CPLC is also looking into ways they can help distribute it once it's available to the general public.

Currently, Yuma County Health Services District has reported no more vaccines to be available as locals in the 1B tier receive their vaccines.

But when the time comes CPLC said it'll be ready to help in the distribution process when approved.

Friday on News 11's Early Edition, Crystal Jimenez learns more about Chicanos Por La Causa's efforts to help the people of the South County.