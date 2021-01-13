Vaccines expected to be available to the general public by summertime

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It seems the timeline for when vaccines will get to the general public has been pushed back to a later date.

The state of California anticipated vaccines to be available for mass distribution by springtime. Still, now the Imperial County Public Health Department says summertime is when the public should expect vaccines to be available.

With vaccines arriving in the summer, the health department said they now have to consider the valley's hot temperatures.

With a fragile vaccine that needs proper storage, the health department needs to distribute vaccines safely.

