Terminally ill man looking for escaped emotional support animal

News

Four year old Maltese goes by the name of 'Gorda'

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma family is looking for their four year old Maltese dog, Gorda, after it escaped from the home last week. She was last seen at a Circle K on 32nd St. and 8th Ave.

Gorda belongs to a terminally ill patient, Marco Torres, who was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease. Torres' wife, Bethany, said Gorda was a rescue dog who was adopted as a baby. Both Gorda and Torres have been inseparable ever since, and has separation anxiety.

Gorda recently had surgery, and has a small scar on her lower stomach, and a shaved right front paw. If you've seen Gorda, the family is asking you to please call (928) 246-2191.