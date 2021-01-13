San Luis to impose fines on illegal taxi operations

News

Cab driver could face fines of up to $250

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, TELEMUNDO) - The city of San Luis unanimously passed an ordinance during Wednesday night's council meeting that fines cab drivers illegally parked at the border.

Those in violation could face fines of up to $250 starting Feb. 12.

The city currently allows 35 taxi drivers to use the city's taxi stand at the San Luis Port of Entry. However, San Luis Police have received reports of other cabs illegally parked on city curbs, blocking traffic and waiting for passengers.

"We don't have nowhere to park we don't get the permits, we have to park at the bank or going around the block trying to see some customers," said cab driver Javier Savedra, with Paloma's Transportation.

Other drivers are upset because they say they don't meet the minimum requirements to apply for the special permit to wait at the border.