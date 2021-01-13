2nd suspect arrested in Mesa drive-by shooting that killed infant

News

MESA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police have arrested a second suspect connected with a drive-by shooting that killed a one-year-old and injured six others back in October 2020.

Azcentral reported the second suspect as 31-year-old Chazmon Ray Washington, who faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, assisting a criminal street gang, seven counts of aggravated assault, and 28 counts of endangerment.

Police say this is not the first time Washington has been in trouble with the law. Washington spent 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to a drive-by shooting in 2007. He was released in October 2019.

Larry Miller, Arizona Department of Corrections

On November 30, 2020, Mesa police arrested its first suspect, 29-year-old Larry Tyrone Miller who is also facing multiple charges.

Police say the suspects riding in a SUV stopped in the roadway and shot into a crow of people eating outside the food trucks in the parking lot. Seven people were wounded including children ages 1, 6, 9, and 16. In addition to three adults.

The one-year-old, Sebastian Duran, died from his injuries on October 18.

Sources say police did not specify if other suspects remained outstanding, if so, how many.

"This is a large-scale investigation and there is more work to be done," the department said in a news release on Tuesday. "At this point, we cannot confirm more details than what is currently being released."