ICPHD begins the second round of COVID-19 vaccines

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), Imperial county has received a total of 4,050 vaccines.

With thousands of more vaccines needed to vaccinate tier-two people, the Imperial County Public Health Department said at a county board meeting Tuesday, that they continue to push for more vaccines to be sent to Imperial County.

“We did request additional vaccines, we didn't know if that would be allocated to us. this morning we received notice that they were approving an additional 500 doses to be sent to Imperial County," said Jeanette Angulo, ICPHd health director.

Angulo said over 76% of the doses for tier one people have been administered and they expect to be officially done with tier 1 vaccinations by Wednesday.

On Tuesday the health department said second dose vaccinations had begun.

“We’re also starting second dose vaccinations and that’s today. So EMS for example, paramedics who got their first vaccination in December, we are starting to give them their second dose," said Angulo.

Meanwhile the county has been holding curbside vaccine clinics for the first phase of tier 2.

Tier two includes people who work at primary care facilities, convalescent homes, and correctional facilities.