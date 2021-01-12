Chipotle to hire 15,000 members nationwide

News

"COAST TO COAST CAREER DAY" IS SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY

Chipotle restaurant chain is holding its first national hiring event of 2021.

The "Coast to Coast Career Day" is scheduled for Thursday.

Chipotle's goal is to hire 15,000 members nationwide.

Interviews will follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including social distancing and masks.

Chipotle is requiring advance online registration to reserve an interview time.

More information can be found at people of chipotle on Instagram.