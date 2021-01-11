Yuma Police Department investigating single vehicle car crash

News

Three women taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department (YPD) is investigating a single vehicle crash that happened around 10 PM Monday night. Multiple units responded to the area of S Gateway Drive and S Magnolia Avenue. YPD, Yuma Fire Department (YFD), and Rural Metro Fire Rescue were all at the scene. The street was partially blocked off as they tried to contain the scene.

YPD said three women were inside the vehicle, which was visibly wrapped in fencing and appeared to have also hit a brick wall. All three of the women were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, and are said to be in stable condition.

Some of the neighbors in the area tell us they heard the crash from inside their house. Many of them gathered outside to see what all the commotion was. Eyewitnesses tell us they heard one of the women yelling out in pain at one point.

Police say it's unclear what caused the crash, but alcohol was likely not a factor. YPD is still actively investigating. This is a developing story, and we will continue to update this as we learn more information.