IV reacts to “Golden State Stimulus”

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a new stimulus plan that would provide a $600 rapid cash support directly to roughly four million low-income Californians.

The Golden State Stimulus would include undocumented families as well.

About 24 percent of the Imperial County population lives below the poverty line. These are residents who have annual incomes of $30,000 or less.

Council Member Raul Urena says he is in absolute agreement with the stimulus. However, he does feel the cap should've been 40-50k yearly.

"I am happy that unlike other states, he is thinking about the undocumented individuals that not only work to grow and harvest our food but are also the ones who often cook it too,"said Urena.

Coming up on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m. (MST), News 11 Gianella Ghiglino will bring you what local officials and community members think of the proposed stimulus.