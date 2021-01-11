Skip to Content
News
By
today at 1:38 pm
Published 1:11 pm

IV reacts to “Golden State Stimulus”

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a new stimulus plan that would provide a $600 rapid cash support directly to roughly four million low-income Californians.

The Golden State Stimulus would include undocumented families as well.

About 24 percent of the Imperial County population lives below the poverty line. These are residents who have annual incomes of $30,000 or less.

Council Member Raul Urena says he is in absolute agreement with the stimulus. However, he does feel the cap should've been 40-50k yearly.

"I am happy that unlike other states, he is thinking about the undocumented individuals that not only work to grow and harvest our food but are also the ones who often cook it too,"said Urena.

Coming up on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m. (MST), News 11 Gianella Ghiglino will bring you what local officials and community members think of the proposed stimulus.

Imperial County / Imperial County Coronavirus

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content