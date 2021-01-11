CBP: 19-year-old arrested for stealing car

News

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents and the Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) arrested a 19-tear-old after allegedly stealing a vehicle.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the incident happened last Thursday afternoon.

Indio Border Patrol agents notified the El Centro Sector agents that ICSO requested assistance in locating and stopping a white 1997 Lincoln Town Car.

ICSO said the vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 86, heading towards the checkpoint near Salton City.

Agents say they saw the vehicle matching the description as it approached the checkpoint but made a U-turn and drove back south.

As agents drove towards the vehicle, the driver drove into the desert and got stuck.

That's when he exited the vehicle and attempted to run away.

However, agents found the 19-year-old shortly after.

Agents say the suspect's records showed that he had prior convictions that included taking a vehicle without the owner's consent and was only sentenced to 29 days in jail with three years of probation for his crimes.