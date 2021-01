News

PGA Championship to relocate

Next year's PGA Championship was supposed to take place at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, but that has changed.

The PGA says holding the event there would damage its brand.

On sunday, its board voted to terminate its agreement to hold the event there.

The organization has yet to announce a replacement location.

The championship is considered one of the "Majors" in men's pro golfing.