“Meals to Heal” speaks out after vaccine controversy

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - "Meals to Heal", a volunteer-led effort to provide meals for quarantined COVID-19 patients in Imperial County, is speaking on a recent controversy regarding vaccines they received this past Sunday night, after many locals accused them of getting the vaccine earlier than they should have.

"We were invited because they had leftover vaccines that some people had denied," said Angie Peña, Director of Meals to Heal. Fifteen volunteers were vaccinated.

"There was no favoritism, we were in the second tier," added Peña.

The Imperial County Public Health Department also said that some vaccine vile's include extra dose. “They typically sent enough stuff to draw up five doses out of each vile what happened was they discovered some vile's had an additional dose in them,” said Stephen Munday, Public Health Officer.

