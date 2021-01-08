Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:30 pm

“Meals to Heal” speaks out after vaccine controversy

201230040631-02-astrazeneca-oxford-coronavirus-vaccine-trial-england-live-video

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - "Meals to Heal", a volunteer-led effort to provide meals for quarantined COVID-19 patients in Imperial County, is speaking on a recent controversy regarding vaccines they received this past Sunday night, after many locals accused them of getting the vaccine earlier than they should have.

"We were invited because they had leftover vaccines that some people had denied," said Angie Peña, Director of Meals to Heal. Fifteen volunteers were vaccinated.

"There was no favoritism, we were in the second tier," added Peña.

The Imperial County Public Health Department also said that some vaccine vile's include extra dose. “They typically sent enough stuff to draw up five doses out of each vile what happened was they discovered some vile's had an additional dose in them,” said Stephen Munday, Public Health Officer.

Coming up on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m. (MST), News 11 Gianella Ghiglino shared more from Peña, and her thoughts on the criticism from some members in the community.

Imperial County / Imperial County Coronavirus / Top Stories

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content