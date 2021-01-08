Skip to Content
News
39-year-old Yuma woman killed in crash while speeding

Tribuna de San Luis

Police say the woman was not wearing her seatbelt at the time and died at the scene

SONORA (KYMA, KECY) - Mexican officials say a 39-year-old woman from Yuma died in a crash after speeding.

Tribuna de San Luis reported the woman was driving the San Luis-Riito Highway in a 2019 Chevrolet Sonic when she lost control of her vehicle.

Police say the woman died of her injuries before paramedics got to the scene of the crash.

Officials received reports of the incident early Friday morning.

Investigations reveal the woman was driving from South to North at Kilometer 7 when she lost control of the vehicle leaving the roadway and crashing. Police also say the woman was not wearing a seatbelt.

Just this week, a 22-year-old died in a crash after five suspects fled a sped through a stop sign.

RELATED STORY: Three suspects arrested in connection with fatal crash in San Luis Rio Colorado
