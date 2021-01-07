Imperial Valley local shares Capitol Hill experience

News

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA. - (KYMA) - Imperial County resident Frank Estrada stood amongst the thousands Wednesday morning to hear from President Donald Trump during the "Save America" rally in Washington D.C.



Following the words of the President and his supporters, Estrada walked along with others to the Capitol to voice support.

He said as he approached the Capitol building, he witnessed it all take a turn for the worst. "They started storming the Capitol," Estrada shared with News 11.



"I witnessed tear gas, pepper spray on people," he said. "I decided to keep my distance as everything unfolded."



He said his intention of being there, along with others he spent the day with was not to cause an issue. "I really think the true Trump supporters that were out here did not come with that intention," Estrada explained.



"It's unfortunate what happened yesterday but it wasn't my reason for coming out here," he said.



While Estrada did not take part, thousands breached the Capitol Hill walls and buildings. Entering the floors of the House and Senate. Five people were killed including one Capitol Hill police officer. More than 50 others were injured.



As of Thursday morning, gates surround Capitol Hill with hundreds of National Guardsmen on duty.