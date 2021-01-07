Imperial County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

News

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

ICSO says 47-year-old Carl N. Miller was last seen December 31, 2020, in Poway, Calif.

On January 2, 2021, deputies found Miller's vehicle abandoned in the Salton City area. Miller is 5'11, weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair, and brown eyes.

Family members and friends are concerned for Miller's well being.

If you have any information regarding Miller‘s whereabouts, please contact ICSO Investigation’s Unit at 442-265-2021.