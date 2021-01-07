ICPHD implements curbside vaccine clinic for frontline workers

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), The Imperial County Public Health Department is implementing new strategies to get as many people vaccinated as possible right from their car.

The health department held a curbside clinic Wednesday, to administer the coronavirus vaccine to first responders and essential employees on the first tier vaccine rollout plan.

For Elba Quesada, a nurse at Imperial County Behavioral Health, getting the coronavirus vaccine means more than just protecting herself.

For her, it means protecting the community she loves, with the hope others will do the same.

“I feel like I can be an example for my corkers and for my immediate family," said Elba Quesada, Imperial County Nurse.

Quesada was one of the twenty frontline workers who signed up for the ICPHD's curbside vaccine clinic.

The health department has been working hard to get tier one people vaccinated.

They’ve also been strategizing ways to speed up the vaccine rollout by implementing curbside options.

