Web Extra: Yuma family describes harrowing ordeal

News 11's Adonis Albright speaks with the family about surviving a fire in their home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Wednesday, 61-year-old James Ebsch appeared in Yuma County Superior Court where he was charged with one of arson of an occupied structure, and one count of aggravated assault per domestic violence.

News 11's Adonis Albright spoke exclusively with the family about their harrowing experience. The daughter, Tresca Schmidt, said her mom, Teresa Caskey, suffered severe burns in the fire. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.