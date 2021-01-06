More details emerge in murder of Brawley baby

Imperial County

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - Brawley police are sharing new details with what officers encountered when they found an unresponsive baby girl, who later died at a hospital in San Diego.

Brawley Police Department Commander Brett Houser said that when police arrived at the home, located in the 600 Block of N. Imperial Ave., they tried to resuscitate the baby several times.

Houser also said that they arrested the father based on witness accounts, as well as physical evidence found at the scene of the crime. “This is still an ongoing investigation, but we are glad we have someone in custody who based on evidence may have been the one responsible for this,” said Brett Houser, Police Commander.

On December 30, Brawley Police and Fire Department responded to the call about a medical emergency. When they arrived they found the eight-week-old baby girl with life-threatening injuries.

The baby was immediately rushed to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego where she was pronounced dead.

The baby’s 15-year-old father was taken into custody December 31 for the alleged murder of the infant.

