Mega Millions jackpot increases to $490 million

News

No winner in Tuesday's drawing

(KYMA, KECY) - One lucky Arizonan will start the new year with some big bucks.

On Tuesday, the Mega Millions jackpot increased to $447 million. AzFamily reported there was no winner on Tuesday night.

The winning numbers were: 20, 43, 51, 55 and 57.

The Mega Ball drawn was 4 with a megaplier of 2x.

Sources say the next drawing is set for Friday night.

OH, Partners says this is the 9th largest game in history. The Powerball drawing is on Wednesday, and it is an estimated $410 million.

Bringing it to a combined total of $857 million, the highest combined jackpot total for Mega Millions and Powerball since October 2018.

What are you waiting for? You could be the next lucky winner.

KYMA.com. Will bring you the latest updates on the winning numbers.