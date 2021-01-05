Starbucks winter menu

News

Pistachio latte and more

Starbucks announced a new winter menu, and it includes a pistachio latte and a honey almondmilk cold brew.

The latte includes a sauce made with real pistachios and a salted brown buttery topping.

It's available hot or iced and blended.

On the treats side, it's introducing an earth cake pop and a red velvet loaf.

The earth cake pop is dipped in blue icing and covered in green and white sprinkles, so it resembles the earth.

It's also adding some items to its permanent menu:

The honey almond milk flat white, and kale and portabella mushroom sous vide egg bites.