Local Links: Yuma beauty salon restyles strategy during pandemic

News

News 11's Crystal Jimenez profiles another business struggling to survive coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - Premier Salon didn't know what to expect at the start of the pandemic. But so far, it's been able to get restyle its business model, to keep staff working, and keeping customers looking their best.

The salon offers a variety of beauty services from haircuts to eyebrow threading.

Premier Salon owner, Karina Schofield, remembers driving down 4th Avenue the day Gov. Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.), forced businesses to close their doors. She describes an uneasy feeling, a sense of not knowing what was going to happen next.

Since then she's done all she can to keep her staff employed and customers coming back. That's included covering rent for her employees, and applying for the Yuma County Small Business Rent and Mortgage Relief Grant Fund.

With the grant, Schofield applied $1,200 to helping her staff pay their salon rent, should they contract COVID.

To help customers feel safe, employees sanitize and clean the salon daily and between customers.

Tuesday on the Early Edition, News 11's Crystal Jimenez takes us inside the salon for a conversation with a newly-graduated hairdresser. She shares what it was like trying to find a job during the pandemic.