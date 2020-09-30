Yuma County to provide small business grants

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Board of Supervisors authorizes a grant program of $200,000 to help small businesses out due to the pandemic.

The Yuma County Small Business Rent and Mortgage Relief Grant Fund will provide businesses located in the unincorporated areas of Yuma County with up to two months of rent or mortgage payments affected under Governor Doug Ducey's Executive Order.

“The Board of Supervisors is committed to helping these businesses that provide so much for Yuma County,” says Chairman Tony Reyes. “This funding will go a long way to provide relief to small businesses and families.”

The Yuma County fund offers aid to gyms, fitness centers and studios, bars, water parks and movie theaters forced to pause operations by Ducey’s order.

The grants will be awarded a maximum of $25,000.

Grants are prioritized for businesses with less than 50 current employees that are most in need of the funding to meet their rent or mortgage obligations.