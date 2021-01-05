Imperial County Board of Supervisors welcomes new chairman

News

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Board of Supervisors had a reorganization of the board Tuesday.

Michael W. Kelley

District 3 board member Michael W. Kelley was elected Chairman of the Board in 5-0 vote.

District 1 board member Jesus Eduardo Escobar was elected as vice chairman of the board in a 5-0 vote.

Kelley commended outgoing chairman Luis A. Plancarte, District 2, for his hard work during the pandemic.

Jesus Eduardo Escobar

"His first time as chair he stepped into a turbulent turmoil and vacuum of unprecedented activities and you navigated our board during these trying times in an outstanding way," said Kelley.

This will be Kelley's 4th term serving on the board of supervisors.