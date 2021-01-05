Arizona Governor’s son records himself at a maskless indoor party

News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is on the hot seat after a video of his son in an indoor party goes viral.

AZCentral reports the video was posted online by Ducey's oldest son, Jack Ducey, on Instagram.

However, the video has angered many Arizonans after Ducey has how the community should keep following social distancing and healthy protocols to reduce the spread.

Sources say the video was public and posted December 30, but the profile is now private.

In the video, Jack Ducey is seen dining with friends at Benihana then shows a packed party where dozens of people are dancing together without face coverings.

We received this video from a follower which was posted to Jack Ducey’s public Instagram story earlier this week.



If @dougducey’s own adult son isn’t following Ducey’s soft advice how can Ducey expect Arizonans to? We need mitigation measures with enforcement now.#DeadOnDucey pic.twitter.com/COpmWXZYRV — #DeadOnDucey (@AccountableInAZ) January 3, 2021

On Monday, Jack Ducey said he made a mistake but did not elaborate beyond noting he and his father work in different professions, according to The Arizona Republic.

The Governor's Office has not responded to calls or messages about the video.