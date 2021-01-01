Yuma couple gives birth to one of the first babies in 2021

News

News 11's Adonis Albright speaks with the family about how the experience felt

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Anistyn Millie Rice was born at 6 pounds and 20 inches, just 10 minutes after midnight on Friday, January 1 at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC).

Her mother, Lisa, said although she is definitely tired after the labor, she is excited to know her baby was the first to be born in the new year.

“Absolutely amazing, never did I think that she would be the first one of the new year, so super excited," said William, Lisa's husband.

As a mother of now four kids, Lisa said, giving birth during a pandemic was a unique experience. Along with wearing a mask at all times, her husband William almost didn't make it into the delivery room due to strict COVID-19 restrictions. Thankfully, however, her doctor cleared William to be alongside his wife for the delivery.

The family said their biggest hope for the new year is for everyone to get through this pandemic together.

“We’re just hoping that everybody is still safe and healthy and we’re able to maybe get past this COVID pandemic and kind of get back to a little bit more normalcy that I think we’re all kind of used to and we’re all kind of missing", said William.

The mother, along with her other children, were all born at Yuma Regional Medical Center. The family said they are grateful for the care and service from all the medical personnel who made this delivery possible.

Lisa, William, and their new baby girl are expected to be discharged from YRMC on Saturday.