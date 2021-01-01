Record spending on apps

News

More than $100 billion spent on mobile apps during the pandemic

This is according to Sensor Tower Store Intelligence, the gross revenue is up 10% over this time last year and it is estimated that consumers will have downloaded 130 billion apps in 2020.



Consumers around the globe spent more than 407-million dollars on Christmas.

TiTtok was the top app in terms of consumer spending, generating $4.7 million dollars on the holiday.

Consumers spent more time on their mobile devices during the year of the pandemic, leading to record spending on mobile apps and games