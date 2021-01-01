Skip to Content
Local non-profit brings hope into the New Year

brAawley feed the need

EL CENTRO, Calif.(KYMA, KECY)- For some families, helping people has become a family affair.

Rosalind Servin, the founder of Brawley Feed the Need, hosts a New Year's Day celebration with a meal entirely made by her family.

Each person that picks up a meal will be greeted with live music.

"We want to give people hope for the New Year, and making sure they're fed is the first step," said Servin.

Coming up on the Evening Edition at 6 P.M. (MST), News 11 Gianella Ghiglino speaks to Brawley Feed the Need about their new Year's Day celebration.

Gianella Ghiglino

