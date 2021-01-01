Local non-profit brings hope into the New Year

News

EL CENTRO, Calif.(KYMA, KECY)- For some families, helping people has become a family affair.

Rosalind Servin, the founder of Brawley Feed the Need, hosts a New Year's Day celebration with a meal entirely made by her family.

Each person that picks up a meal will be greeted with live music.

"We want to give people hope for the New Year, and making sure they're fed is the first step," said Servin.

