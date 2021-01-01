FDA issues pet food recall

News

Toxin detected in popular dog and cat food

Over two dozen dogs have died or gotten sick from the deadly mold.



Several varieties of Sportmix pet food have been recalled by the FDA for dangerous levels of aflatoxin.

Sportmix energy plus (50 and 44 pound bags), Sportmix premium high energy (50 and 44 pound bags) and Sportmix original cat (31 and 15 ponds bags) are the affected products sold online and nationwide in stores.

Veterinarians recommend keeping a watchful eye on your pets if they've eaten these foods. The following signs of sickness can be loss of appetite, sluggishness and even vomiting, or diarrhea.

Even if your pet does not show any of these signs, pet owners are encouraged to take their pets to seek treatment after eating the recalled food. The FDA recommends washing your hands after handling affected food and thoroughly clean your pet's dishes.