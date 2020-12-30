Local veterans holding an annual fundraiser on New Year’s Eve

News

The American Veterans Post 330 is holding their annual prime rib dinner fundraiser on New Year's Eve

YUMA. Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Each year, the American Veterans Post 330 in the Foothills holds a fundraiser to help local veterans.

On December 31, 2020, they'll be hosting their annual prime rib dinner fundraiser.

For just $19.95, you can purchase a ticket to get a prime rib dinner with all the sides. All proceeds from the event will go to help local veterans.

Post 330 is managed solely by volunteers, in total, there are anywhere from thirty to thirty-five veterans, and each of them compiles over 5,000 volunteering hours each month. Since the post opened, they've assisted close to 20,000 veterans in a variety of ways.

"We have guys on suicide watch that we take care of. We have homebound veterans that we take care of. Behind the scenes, you don't even see what they do for veterans. They help them with their paperwork, with their medical issues, with wheelchairs," said Mike and JoJo with the American Veterans Post 330.